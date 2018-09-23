Video: Phillip Lindsay ejected from Broncos game for throwing punch

BALTIMORE — Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay was ejected from the Sunday’s game after officials said he threw punches in a pile of players while trying to recover the football.

The incident happened late in the second quarter after Case Keenum was strip-sacked and a scuffle broke out while a pile of players battled for possession of a live ball.

Live Coverage: Broncos face Ravens in first road test of the season

Lindsay dived into the pile late and after debating, officials flagged Lindsay for unsportsmanlike conduct and ejected him from the game.

.@Broncos Phillip Lindsay was ejected for throwing several punches in the pile. #DENvsBLT pic.twitter.com/XLx1BM7zci — NFL Football Operations (@NFLFootballOps) September 23, 2018

This is a big blow for the Broncos as they trail the Ravens 17-14 in the second quarter. The penalty took the Broncos out of field goal range on the play.

Lindsay finished Sunday’s game with 20 yards rushing on four carries.