One person killed in rollover crash on I-70

DENVER — One person was killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 70 near Holly Street in Denver early Sunday morning, Denver police said.

The two-vehicle crash happened just before midnight and caused serious injuries to other people involved, according to police.

Police said that a black sedan traveling westbound on I-70 changed lanes and hit a red SUV. The SUV hit the median and crossed onto eastbound I-70 where it was hit by a white sedan.

The driver of the red SUV died on scene, police said. The driver of the white sedan is in critical condition.

I-70 was closed in both directions between Colorado Boulevard and Quebec Street for several hours early Sunday morning before reopening around 7:30 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.