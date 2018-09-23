One injured in Northglenn drive-by shooting

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — A man was injured in a drive-by shooting in Northglenn late Sunday afternoon.

The Northglenn Police Department said it responded to the 10000 block of North Huron Street shortly after 4:45 p.m. Sunday to a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound. When officers arrived, they contacted a 21-year-old man who had been shot in the shoulder. The victim said he was walking near West 100th Place and Huron when he was shot.

The man said he was shot by a person in a black or gray sedan that was driving by. He said two people were inside the car.

After being shot, the man went to a nearby home and the homeowner called 911.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he is in stable condition. His injury is not life-threatening.

NPD did not have further suspect information.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call NPD Detective Gesi: 303-450-8857.