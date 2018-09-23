North Carolina woman arrested after providing care for pets without a permit during Hurricane Florence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. – A North Carolina woman was arrested after providing care for animals during Hurricane Florence without a permit, according to USA Today.

Tammie Hedges, of Wayne County, sheltered more than two dozen animals after their owners had to leave before the storm hit, WGHP reports.

"The owners got to evacuate. They got to save themselves. But who’s going to save those animals? That’s what we did," Hedges said, according to USA Today. "We saved them."

Hedges owns Crazy’s Claws N Paws rescue center, which is volunteer and donations-based shelter, and was in the process of converting a warehouse into a proper animal shelter.

The animals were dropped off at her warehouse, but the facility was not registered as an official shelter.

Some of the animals were injured or sick and Hedges provided medical care to them. (She breaks down the charges on Facebook).

Animal rescue volunteer Raina Nyliram said the drugs she administered were all over-the-counter medication. She said the animals needed to be cared for because the veterinarian’s office was closed.

Hedges said she got a call from Wayne County Animal Control on Friday and was told she had to voluntarily hand the animals over.

She handed the animals over and was arrested a few days later. Her charges include 12 counts of practicing medicine without a veterinary license.

Wayne County issued the following statement:

"Wayne County Animal Services turned the case over to the Wayne County District Attorney’s office based on suspicion of practicing veterinarian medicine without a license and presence of controlled substances. Ms. Hedges is considered innocent until proven guilty."

The county said it is working on checking the safety of the animals and returning them to their owners.