Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-25 in Greenwood Village

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on southbound Interstate 25 near the Denver Tech Center Sunday afternoon.

The Greenwood Village Police Department said officers responded to the scene around 2:45 p.m. Witnesses said the male driver of a motorcycle was traveling at a very high rate of speed when he lost control and crashed.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

The driver was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The crash is being investigated.

The driver has not been identified.

All lanes of I-25 have since reopened in the area.