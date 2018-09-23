Man dies after crashing stolen motorcycle in Commerce City

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. – A man died after he allegedly stole a motorcycle and later hit another vehicle in Commerce City on Sunday, police said.

Commerce City police said they located a reported stolen motorcycle at 72nd Avenue and Monaco Street just before 9 a.m.

When police attempted to stop the motorcyclist, he fled at a high rate of speed and officers did not follow him, police said.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead a short time later after he collided with a vehicle at the intersection of 72nd Avenue and Ivy Street.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

The motorcyclist has not been identified.