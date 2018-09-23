× Democrats investigating second sexual misconduct allegation against Kavanaugh

WASHINGTON — Senate Democrats are investigating a second sexual misconduct allegation against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, according to a new report in The New Yorker.

The allegation comes from Kavanaugh’s time at Yale University. A former classmate, Deborah Ramirez, said Kavanaugh exposed himself to her, shoved his gentiles in her face and caused her to touch his penis without her consent. He was a freshman at the time of what The New Yorker describes as a “drunken dormitory party.”

According to the story, at least four Senate Democrats are aware of the new allegations and at least two of them are investigating the reports. Some Republicans were also informed of the accusations.

“Senior Republican staffers also learned of the allegation last week and, in conversations with The New Yorker, expressed concern about its potential impact on Kavanaugh’s nomination. Soon after, Senate Republicans issued renewed calls to accelerate the timing of a committee vote,” the story states.

The report was co-authored by Ronan Farrow, who has been recognized for his publishing of notable sexual misconduct allegations, including those against Harvey Weinstein. Jane Mayer wrote the story alongside Farrow.

Kavanaugh was previously accused of sexual misconduct by Christine Blasey Ford. Both Ford and Kavanaugh are scheduled to testify in an open hearing on Thursday. Ford says Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her while they were at a party in high school.

President Donald Trump recently challenged Ford’s claims on Twitter.

This is a developing story. It will be updated shortly.