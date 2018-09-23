Cooler temperatures and rain chances move in Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It is going to be another hot Sunday in Colorado. High temperatures in Denver will reach 88 degrees and will be close to the record high temperature of 90 degrees set in 1905.

Eastern Colorado will stay dry and sunny today with scattered showers and cloudy skies moving into northwest Colorado by this evening.

Two cold front will move through this week cooling off temperatures and providing chances for rain. Highs drop to the 70s on Monday with scattered storm chances in the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures fall to the 60s on Tuesday with lingering morning showers and cloudy skies.

Wanting a cool down? Two cold fronts moving in this week should do the trick! #cowx pic.twitter.com/QabY8wQr69 — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) September 23, 2018

Drier weather moves in for the rest of the week with highs in the 70s Wednesday and Thursday.

The 80s will return for Friday and Saturday with more sunshine and dry weather.

