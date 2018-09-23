Cool temperatures and rainfall move in Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- After another hot and dry weekend in Denver, big changes move in starting Monday.

Temperatures will cool to the mid 70s in Denver for Monday, making high temperatures near average for this time of year. Clouds will build through the day and winds will pick up as storm chances move in for the afternoon.

A few lingering showers are possible into Tuesday morning. Tuesday's high temperatures will drop into the 60s.

Drier weather moves in for the rest of the week with highs in the 70s Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the 80s on Friday and Saturday.

