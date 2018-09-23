Bear breaks into Evergreen restaurant, tosses 600-lb. cooler

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVERGREEN, Colo. – A hungry customer broke into a restaurant on Main Street in Evergreen Saturday night. The customer was a bear.

“I just wish the bear would have left a tip, honestly,” Wildflower Café chef Josh Work told FOX31.

Wildflower Café posted a note on its front door Sunday saying: “Sorry…We are closed due to bear shenanigans…”

Work and his sous-chef, Parker Weckwerth, discovered the dine-and-dash customer’s mess about 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

“I walked in the back, saw all this trash and then saw the freezer in the back tipped completely over,” Weckwerth said.

The freezer has to be kept outside because the inside of the restaurant is very small. The staff estimates it weighs around 600 lbs.

“It must have been a really huge bear,” Weckwerth said.

The freezer has some dents and dings from its fall, but it is otherwise untouched. The bear was unable to open it.

“Luckily, he didn’t get into our sushi freezer,” Work said.

The bear did manage to get onto the roof where Wildflower Café has a storage room with its dry goods. He got into rice and brown sugar.

This time of year, bears are trying to take in as many calories as possible in order to bulk up before their winter hibernation.

“We’re living in the mountains. This is the kind of stuff that happens,” Weckwerth said.

Wildflower Café will open for regular business Monday morning. They will be serving special bear-shaped pancakes in honor of the incident.