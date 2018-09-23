List: 32 Colorado beers win medals at 2018 Great American Beer Festival

DENVER — Colorado-based breweries had a strong showing at this year’s Great American Beer Festival. Judges awarded 32 Colorado beers medals, with 17 taking home gold.

Breweries from around the state were recognized, with some earning more than one medal.

The following are the medal winners from Colorado, including the name of the beer, brewery, city and award category:

GOLD

Apricot Saison — 105 Brewing Co., Castle Rock, Specialty Saison

Drunkard’s Cloak — Banded Oak, Denver, Old Ale or Strong Ale

BJ’s Quad — BJ’s Restaurant, Boulder, Belgian-style Dubbel or Quadrupel

Sunshine Express — Butcherknife Brewing Co., Steamboat Springs, Australian-style India Pale Ale

Netflix and Pils — Canonball Creek Brewing Co., Golden, German-style Pilsner

Barrel-aged Japance Off — Denver Beer Co., Denver, Barrel-aged beer

Graham Cracker Porter — Denver Beer Co., Denver, Specialty Beer

Guten Bock — Gilded Goat Brewing Co., Fort Collins, Bock

Shoshone Stout — Glenwood Canyon Brewing Co., Glenwood Springs, Oatmeal Stout

Legendary Red — Golden City Brewery, Golden, German-style Alt Bier

Bohemian Pilsner — Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant, Broomfield, Bohemian-style Pilsner

Puckerberry — High Hops Brewery, Windsor, Gluten-free Beer

Sawtooth Ale — Lefthand Brewing Co., Longmont, Ordinary or Specialty Bitter

Transatlantic Kriek — New Belgium Brewing Co., Fort Collins, in collaboration with Oud Beersel, Beersel, Belgium

Oktoberfest — Ska Brewing, Durango, Vienna-style Lager

Colorado Kolsh — Steamworks Brewing Co., Durango, Kolsh Beer

Jean Claud Van Blond — Wit’s End Brewing, Denver, Belgian Style Blonde Ale or Pale Ale

SILVER

1956 Golden Ale — Bootstrap Brewing, Niwot, Golden or Blonde Ale

Little Red Cap — Grimm Brothers Brewing Co., Loveland, German-style Alt Bier

Honeycomb Cream Ale — Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery, Denver, Honey Beer

Citra Dry Hopped Funk Yo Couch — Wiley Roots Brewing, Greeley, Mixed Culture Brett Beer

BRONZE