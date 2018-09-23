List: 32 Colorado beers win medals at 2018 Great American Beer Festival

DENVER — Colorado-based breweries had a strong showing at this year’s Great American Beer Festival. Judges awarded 32 Colorado beers medals, with 17 taking home gold.
Breweries from around the state were recognized, with some earning more than one medal.
The following are the medal winners from Colorado, including the name of the beer, brewery, city and award category:
GOLD
- Apricot Saison — 105 Brewing Co., Castle Rock, Specialty Saison
- Drunkard’s Cloak — Banded Oak, Denver, Old Ale or Strong Ale
- BJ’s Quad — BJ’s Restaurant, Boulder, Belgian-style Dubbel or Quadrupel
- Sunshine Express — Butcherknife Brewing Co., Steamboat Springs, Australian-style India Pale Ale
- Netflix and Pils — Canonball Creek Brewing Co., Golden, German-style Pilsner
- Barrel-aged Japance Off — Denver Beer Co., Denver, Barrel-aged beer
- Graham Cracker Porter — Denver Beer Co., Denver, Specialty Beer
- Guten Bock — Gilded Goat Brewing Co., Fort Collins, Bock
- Shoshone Stout — Glenwood Canyon Brewing Co., Glenwood Springs, Oatmeal Stout
- Legendary Red — Golden City Brewery, Golden, German-style Alt Bier
- Bohemian Pilsner — Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant, Broomfield, Bohemian-style Pilsner
- Puckerberry — High Hops Brewery, Windsor, Gluten-free Beer
- Sawtooth Ale — Lefthand Brewing Co., Longmont, Ordinary or Specialty Bitter
- Transatlantic Kriek — New Belgium Brewing Co., Fort Collins, in collaboration with Oud Beersel, Beersel, Belgium
- Oktoberfest — Ska Brewing, Durango, Vienna-style Lager
- Colorado Kolsh — Steamworks Brewing Co., Durango, Kolsh Beer
- Jean Claud Van Blond — Wit’s End Brewing, Denver, Belgian Style Blonde Ale or Pale Ale
SILVER
- 1956 Golden Ale — Bootstrap Brewing, Niwot, Golden or Blonde Ale
- Little Red Cap — Grimm Brothers Brewing Co., Loveland, German-style Alt Bier
- Honeycomb Cream Ale — Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery, Denver, Honey Beer
- Citra Dry Hopped Funk Yo Couch — Wiley Roots Brewing, Greeley, Mixed Culture Brett Beer
BRONZE
- Pro-Am Collaboration — Cheluna Brewing Co., Aurora
- Chips and Salsa Cream Ale — Cogstone Brewing, Colorado Springs, Experimental Beer
- Defcon Red — Comrade Brewing Co., Denver, Irish-style Red Ale
- Knee-Knocker Porter — Crow Hop Brewing Co., Loveland, Brown Porter
- Madame Psychosis — Fiction Beer Co., Denver, Juicy or Hazy Pale Ale
- St. Nigel’s Dopplebock — Front Range Brewing Co., Lafayette, German-style Doppelbock
- It Takes a Tribe Red Ale — Goat Patch Brewing Co., Colorado Springs, Scottish-style Ale
- Dayblazer Easygoing Ale — New Belgium Brewing Co., Fort Collins, American-style Cream Ale
- Blonde Betty — Smuggler’s Brewpub, Telluride, Belgian Style Blonde Ale or Pale Ale
- Howdy Beer — The Post Brewing Co., Lafayette, American-style Pilsner
- Abby Blonde — Thirsty Monk Pub & Brewery, Denver, Belgian- and French-style Ale