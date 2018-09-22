Warm temperatures expected for first weekend of fall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It will be another dry and warm weekend for Colorado with above average temperatures each day.

Temperatures in Denver will heat up to 85 degrees this afternoon. The record high temperature for today is 89 degrees set in 1953 and the average high is 76 degrees.

Dry and sunny conditions are expected across the state today.

More dry and warm weather moves in on Sunday. High temperatures will warm a few degrees from Saturday reaching 87 degrees in Denver.

A cold front will move through on Monday dropping temperatures into the 70s with a 30 percent chance for evening rain.

Rainfall will linger into Tuesday morning with high temperatures only reaching the 60s Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday and Thursday will stay in the 60s and 70s with warmer weather moving in on Friday.

