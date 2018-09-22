Warm temperatures end the weekend with cooler week ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fall arrives tonight at 7:54 p.m. despite the warm temperatures. The first day of fall (Sunday) will be even warmer than the last day of summer.

High temperatures will climb to the upper 80s along the Front Range on Sunday with sunny skies from start to finish.

Changes in the forecast don't arrive until Monday. High temperatures will drop to the 70s with a 30 percent chance for evening rain showers. Lingering showers will stay through Tuesday morning with highs dropping to the 60s Tuesday afternoon.

Highs will stay in the 60s and 70s on Wednesday and Thursday with dry weather.

The 80s will return Friday into next weekend.

