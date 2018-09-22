St. Jude Walk/Run to End Childhood Cancer happening Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. -- A fundraiser involving running or walking benefits St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Saturday in Commerce City.

The annual St. Jude Walk/Run to end childhood cancer raises tens of thousands of dollars. The event was happening at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

You can donate to the event on the St. Jude Walk/Run website.

Here's another way to help: Buy a ticket for a chance to win the St. Jude Dream Home. Only 14,000 tickets are being sold for this giveaway. The winner will be announced October 25 on FOX31 and Colorado's Own Channel 2.