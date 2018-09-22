× Ryan Fire burning along Colorado-Wyoming border grows to nearly 3,000 acres

JACKSON COUNTY, Colo. — Warm temperatures and dry conditions allowed a wildfire burning along the Colorado-Wyoming border to continue to spread, officials said Saturday.

The Ryan Fire has burned at least 2,986 acres in Jackson County, Colorado and Carbon County, Wyoming. It is burning about 27 miles northwest of Walden.

Containment remains at 0 percent.

Officials said firefighting crews have been challenged by weather conditions, which were described as “extremely dry.” Humidity values were measured at just 8 percent.

An area closure is in effect for National Forest System lands near the Ryan Fire. Portions of both the Routt and Medicine Bow National Forests are affected. Hunters planning to go to the area are urged to get a closure map before beginning their trip.

The Ryan Fire began on Sept. 15. Its cause is under investigation.

218 personnel are assigned to fighting the fire.

No structures have been reported destroyed by the fire.

“Firefighters are ready to initiate the structure protection that is already in place in Jerry Park, if needed,” officials said.