Police respond to ‘major accident’ in southeast Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police said they responded to a ‘major accident’ at East Hampden Avenue and South Tower Road in the southeast part of the city late Saturday morning.

A police spokesperson told us many ambulances were called to the scene.

At least three vehicles were involved in the crash. The scene was being cleaned up a little after noon.

Police did not have any other details to release yet.

