Police respond to ‘major accident’ in southeast Aurora
AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police said they responded to a ‘major accident’ at East Hampden Avenue and South Tower Road in the southeast part of the city late Saturday morning.
A police spokesperson told us many ambulances were called to the scene.
At least three vehicles were involved in the crash. The scene was being cleaned up a little after noon.
Police did not have any other details to release yet.
We’re working to find out more information about this crash.
This is a breaking news story. FOX31 and Channel 2 News will have new information soon.
For alerts on the latest breaking news, download our app for iPhone and Android.
39.652959 -104.772367AlertMe