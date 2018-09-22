Parker police officer, civilian suffer minor injuries in crash

PARKER, Colo. — A Parker Police Department officer and a civilian who was with him in his patrol vehicle were taken to the hospital following a crash Saturday evening.

PPD said the incident happened shortly after 7 p.m. on southbound Jordan Road near E-470.

The officer had to be extracted from his Ford Crown Victoria police cruiser. Both he and the civilian in the car were taken to a hospital, but are expected to be released shortly with non-serious injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was not taken to the hospital.

Southbound Jordan Road was closed between Cottonwood Drive and E-470. The road reopened shortly before 9 p.m.

Colorado State Patrol was at the scene to investigate the crash, which is protocol due to the incident involving a police officer.