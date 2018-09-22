× Man accused in Colorado Springs murder in January arrested in Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A man wanted in connection with a murder in Colorado Springs in January and for shooting at officers in Costilla County in April was arrested in Castle Rock late Friday night.

Charles Valentino Lobato, 31, was arrested for 1st Degree Murder in the shooting of Shawnee Tapia on January 7, according to Colorado Springs police.

A statement Saturday said officers found Lobato in Costilla County in April and attempted to make contact with him. They said he fired shots at them and left the area in a vehicle at a high rate of speed. No one was hurt but the suspect remained at large.

“On September 21, 2018, [investigators] determined he was located in Castle Rock, Colorado. With the assistance of the Douglas County Regional SWAT Team, Lobato was taken into custody without incident at a hotel in the 500 block of Genoa Way,” the statement said.