German woman rescued by Colorado firefighters returns to thank them

GOLDEN, Colo. — A woman rescued by Colorado first responders in April 2017 returned to the Denver area from Germany to thank them for saving her life.

The woman, identified by West Metro Fire Rescue only as Anna S., was hiking on North Table Mountain when a 1,500 lb. boulder fell on her, pinning her leg.

West Metro’s technical rescue team worked to save Anna alongside Golden Fire Rescue, Fairmount Fire Protection District, Flight for Life, American Medical Response, Golden police and JeffCom Dispatch. Two Littleton firefighters were first on the scene, as they were hiking nearby.

“It took everyone working together to move the boulder off Anna’s leg, carry her up the mountain safely and get her into a rescue helicopter,” West Metro said on its Facebook page.

Anna now uses a prosthetic leg to get around. She is back to hiking and enjoying the outdoors.

“It’s not often that we’re able to catch up with the folks that we help after a tragedy,” West Metro said.