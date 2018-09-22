FOX prime time TV shows premiere this week, watch 9-1-1 on FOX31 Sunday night
DENVER — It’s premiere week for the FOX prime time TV shows beginning Sunday night.
It starts with part one of our two-part premiere episodes for 9-1-1. Watch it Sunday night, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. on FOX31.
Here is the premiere week schedule:
- Monday, Sept. 24: The Resident at 7 p.m.; 9-1-1 (part 2) at 8 p.m.
- Tuesday, Sept. 25: The Gifted at 7 p.m.; Lethal Weapon at 8 p.m.
- Wednesday, Sept. 26: Empire at 7 p.m.; Star at 8 p.m.
- Thursday, Sept. 27: Thursday Night Football at 5:30 p.m.
- Friday, Sept. 28: Last Man Standing at 7 p.m.; The Cool Kids at 7:30 p.m.; Hell’s Kitchen at 8 p.m.
- Sunday, Sept. 30: The Simpsons at 7 p.m.; Bob’s Burgers at 7:30 p.m.; Family Guy at 8 p.m.; Rel at 8:30 p.m.