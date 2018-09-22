Doors Open Denver continues Sunday, offers rare glimpse into city’s historic buildings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- History and architecture buffs have a unique opportunity to explore many of Denver's most historic structures this weekend.

On Sunday, the "Doors Open Denver" event will continue. It provides people the chance to go inside dozens of the city's most important buildings.

The Denver Architecture Foundation hosts the event. According to its website, the foundation hopes to "[engage] participants in celebrating and experiencing our city’s built environment."

While the buildings can be explored for free, there are a number of paid tours available as well.

Some of the city's oldest existing structures -- such as the Brown Palace Hotel -- can be toured. However, one can also visit new additions, like The Source Hotel in RiNo.

A map shows the dozens of sites available to tour. Most are open between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday.