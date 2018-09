Police released the mug shot of a man from Greeley who was caught on camera allegedly urinating in to Old Faithful at Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming.

Gabriel Villalva, 27, faces four separate charges for his stunts at Yellowstone. He was spotted hopping over fences and barricades at two geysers.

He was arrested Wednesday in Cheyenne after he allegedly drove drunk, led police on a chase and hit a patrol car.