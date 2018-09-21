× Warmer temps arrive for the start of Fall this weekend

We’ll start with some fog this morning then lots of sunshine through Lunch and the evening Rush Hour. Highs around 75.

The Mountains look sunny with highs 55-65.

Warmer this weekend with low to mid 80s Saturday-Sunday. Sunny and dry.

The Autumnal Equinox occurs Saturday evening at 7:54pm.

A cold front rolls across Colorado Monday-Tuesday dropping highs into the 60s. There is a 30% chance of rain showers.

The Mountains cool down as well into the 40s and 50s. We could see a quick dusting of snow on the very highest peaks.

We stay in the 60s and 70s most of next week.

