These tips will help women stay safer when they go out to run

DENVER -- Often times we're told daylight is our friend. They say you'll be safe if you run during the day when it's light out. That wasn't the case in Littleton, when a woman was almost sexually assaulted (https://kdvr.com/2018/07/26/woman-recounts-attempted-sexual-assault-near-littleton-trail/)

It's not just here at home, females all over the country have been attacked while exercising. A University of Iowa student was killed on a run, and an Iowa State Athlete was killed while golfing.

“It’s scary," avid runner Becki Lassley said. “I try to run in neighborhoods, and still it sounds like that’s where things are happening even in broad daylight.”

The recent attacks have avid runners rethinking their path.

Lassley said, “It’s made me more aware, especially made me want to not run alone in some places that I do run alone sometimes”

The Problem Solvers found, daylight and running with a friend are just two ways to stay safe. A detective with the Denver Police Department shared some other tips with us.

“It’s important first of all to not be distracted," Detective Raquel Lopez with the Denver Police Department said. “Avoid again the distractions of being on the telephone, make sure that if you do have your headset on, make sure you’re watching your surroundings.”

Detective Lopez says it's not realistic to think everyone has the ability to fight if they're attacked. She says her best advice to someone in the middle of a struggle, is to run as fast and you can and scream at the top of you lungs.