Police: Brighton homicide suspect found dead from apparent suicide

BRIGHTON, Colo. — The man wanted in a recent homicide was found dead from an apparent suicide, the Brighton Police Department said Friday morning.

Police were searching for 33-year-old Ryan Johnson due to his alleged involvement in the homicide of a woman in her 30s at a Brighton trailer park Thursday.

Officers found Johnson’s body in a field near the crime scene.

“While the case remains open and positive identification of Johnson’s body is still underway, Brighton police are confident any danger Johnson presented to the public has passed, and would like to thank residents for their patience and assistance during the course of this investigation,” BPD said in a statement.