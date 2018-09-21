× One killed in officer-involved shooting at Longmont mall

LONGMONT, Colo. — The Longmont Police Department and the Boulder County Investigation Team are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred around 9:45 p.m. Thursday.

LPD said the incident began when three officers responded to the Village at the Peaks Mall at 1250 South Hoover Road in Longmont to contact a man who was wanted on a sexual assault warrant. Two of the officers were in full uniform and the third was in plain clothes, but with “identifiable police identification,” the department said.

The officers approached the suspect near the fire pit outside the Regal Cinema.

“During the arrest, officers attempted to subdue the armed man with a Taser and later shot the individual when he pulled his firearm from his waistband. Two officers fired multiple rounds, striking the suspect who died at the scene,” LPD said in a statement issued to the media early Friday.

No officers or bystanders were injured in the shooting, which was witnessed by several people.

The suspect’s name has not been released pending notification of his family. LPD said he is a 28-year-old white male.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave while authorities investigate the shooting, which is department policy.

The Boulder County Investigations Team is made up of detectives from numerous local and state agencies, including a number of police departments, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office.

Any witnesses who have not already spoken with police are asked to contact Longmont Detective Sergeant Matt Cage at 303-651-8520.

Parts of the Village at the Peaks Mall are closed for the investigation.