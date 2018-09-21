× Mysterious donor wants to help after equipment stolen from church

DENVER — Members of a Denver area church were devastated after a trailer loaded with expensive equipment was stolen.

The trailer was taken on September 11 from the Dream Center Church at 2839 West 44th Avenue near Federal in Denver.

Members of the church say inside were tools they use to reach thousands of people in need. The stolen gear included a sound system, a brand new keyboard, signs, banners and other equipment.

The Dream Center is trying to raise $10,000 to replace the items. In addition a donor has pledged to match that amount if they meet their goal.

Church member Jennifer Fragua tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers the church, led by Pastor Brian Sederwall, works closely with law enforcement and the city to provide support to families in need as well as the homeless.

Church programs include an Adopt-A-Block program to assist those in low income neighborhoods.

Organizers say they can’t imagine why anyone would want to target a church, but hope those responsible will find their way back to the right path.