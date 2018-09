Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- A suspect accused of menacing people in an Englewood neighborhood actually went inside one couple's home while they were there, and threatened them with a knife.

The resident managed to protect his girlfriend and get her out of the house.

The struggle between both men eventually ended, the resident wasn't hurt and the suspect got away. But not before trying to set a nearby carriage house on fire.

Greg Nieto has the full story in the video clip.