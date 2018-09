DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A Lyft driver who set out to pick up some rides from his Douglas County home and was reported missing has has been found unharmed in Wheat Ridge, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators said Jeffrey Carter was located Thursday night.

they said he was last seen on Sept. 8 when he said he was going to pick up some rides, but his app has not been used since his disappearance.