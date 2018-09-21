× Kyle Jones of Aurora wins over $145,000 on Jeopardy! before winning streak ends

DENVER — Band teacher Kyle Jones from Aurora spectacular winning streak on the show Jeopardy! came to an end Friday night.

But not before the Aurora Central High School teacher won seven days in a row.

He brought home over $145,000.

He and his wife plan to take care of some student loans with his winnings. But he won so much that they might get to do some fun things with it as well.

