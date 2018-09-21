× Greeley officer saves choking baby

GREELEY, Colo. — An officer with the Greeley Police Department is being credited with saving the life of an infant.

In a Facebook post, GPD said Officer Ryan Brauch was dispatched to a report of a 3-week-old baby choking.

“The infant was not breathing and had started to become very pale in color. Once Officer Brauch arrived, he picked the infant up, rolled her onto her stomach and began giving her some back blows which ultimately dislodged the fluid she was choking on,” GPD said.

The baby then began breathing.

GPD did not say where or when Officer Brauch performed the life-saving efforts.