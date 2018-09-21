× Former youth pastor at Parker church gets 4 years for attempted sexual assault on a child

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A former youth pastor at a church in Parker was sentenced to four years in prison late Friday afternoon for attempted sexual assault on a child. He worked at Crossroads Community Church.

Joshua Clemons pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a child and attempted sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust. He was arrested in February.

Six other counts against Clemons were dropped as part of the plea agreement.

He will face a judge in October for sentencing in another similar case.

The prosecution says he has agreed to a 3-year sentence in that case.

Clemons worked at Crossroads from 2006 to 2015. The victims were high school age.

