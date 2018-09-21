Fall starts Saturday evening, tracking a couple of cold fronts for next week

DENVER — Friday was cooler with highs in the 70s, yet 80s return for the weekend.

Some areas do have a breeze that will stay strong through the evening, combined with cool temperatures you may want a jacket for Friday night football games.

A “fall feel” for the final night of summer.

The wind calms, mostly, and we are to have full sunshine this weekend. Saturday will be in the lower and middle 80s. Sunday to be in the middle to upper 80s.

This is good news for those headed outdoors, like the CSU Rams football game, or to travel in the mountains to see fall colors – do not wait another week to see the color.

Just an early heads up to two cold fronts that will move through the state next week. The first arrives late Sunday through Monday and that will bring a chance of rain plus wind.

The second will arrive Wednesday into Thursday, also with rain and wind for some.

The impact on the fall colors will be to knock ’em down in many forests so don’t delay in seeing the colors THIS weekend rather than next.

If there was ever a moment to post a picture with the only text, "BAM." Great capture, Grady James/@skipurg pic.twitter.com/AOxrkw1bxt — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) September 21, 2018

For Denver, Monday will have highs in the 70s with a 1 in 3 chance of rain.

By Tuesday, temperatures will be in the 60s for highs.

Wednesday will pop back into the 70s, briefly, before a secondary push of colder air moves in for Thursday to keep highs in the 60s once again. Thereafter, likely 70s through that weekend.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.