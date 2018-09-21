Denver DA’s Citizens Academy program being revived

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER - The Denver District Attorney’s Office is launching the revival of its Citizens Academy program to provide ongoing practical information to the residents of Denver regarding the criminal justice system. It’s called “Denver DA 101” and is for people who live or work in the City and County of Denver.

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said, “The primary purpose is for people to understand what happens in the district attorney’s office and for people to have an opportunity to ask questions and become educated about what we do and make suggestions if they have them.”

McCann said it’s open to anyone who wants to learn about law enforcement, the court system, what happens when they get a case from the police department, and how they present cases in court. She said, “I also want them to understand a little bit more about what we do and why we do it, so they have a little more understanding when they see something on TV or in the newspaper of what actually happens in a DA’s office.”

This first day-long Citizens Academy will take place on Saturday, October 13, 2018 from 9:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m at The Blair Caldwell African American Research Library at 2401 Welton Street in Denver.

Space is limited and registration is required. If you would like to attend this all-day program, you can contact Michael Song via email or go to the Denver DA's website.