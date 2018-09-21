As water levels drop in mountain reservoirs, stricter water restrictions not needed yet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Drought conditions remain in most of Colorado right now.

The low water level in Lake Dillon Reservoir in Summit County is evident by all of the dry patches that are visible.

The Reservoir supplies Denver with water. We asked if we can expect to see some stricter water restrictions in the months ahead.

"As we get through the summer and even look into fall we are continuing to talk about how dry it`s been and we could be on drought restrictions next year," Denver Water spokeswoman Stacy Chesney said.

Denver Water says it had to pull extra water from Lake Dillon Reservoir to help keep the city's water supply healthy and running.