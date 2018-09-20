Woman ‘seriously bitten’ by dog on trail near Breckenridge

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — A woman was injured after a dog attacked her on a trail outside Breckenridge, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 14 on the Peaks Trail.

The sheriff’s office said a woman was walking an Anatolian Shepherd on a leash and passed another woman on the trail. The dog then attacked the second woman from behind, bit her right triceps and shook her to the ground. The sheriff’s office said the woman was “seriously bitten.”

“The woman walking the dog said that she was pet sitting the dog. She attempted to call the owner but was unsuccessful at reaching him. She then left the scene saying that she was taking the dog to the car and would immediately return, however, she did not return,” the sheriff’s office said through a statement.

The woman who was bitten was taken to Summit Medical Center in an ambulance, where she received treatment.

On Monday, the dog’s owner contacted Summit County Animal Control. He said his girlfriend was the one taking care of the shepherd and said she handled the incident poorly.

The owner was summonsed to court for failure to prevent hazard, the sheriff’s office said.

“The dog’s owner had scheduled the euthanasia of the dog after being made aware of the attack. Tissue samples from the dog will be sent to the state laboratory and tested for rabies,” said Animal Control Director Lesley Hall.