Woman fired for being pregnant by Denver law firm

DENVER – A Denver law firm has agreed to pay a woman $30,000 to settle a discrimination lawsuit after she was fired for being pregnant, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission announced Thursday.

According to the lawsuit, the Bendinelli Law Firm hired a legal assistant in January 2017. After 10 days on the job she told the law firm she was pregnant and she was fired the next day.

The complaint states that the law firm asked her several questions after finding out including asking if she would “keep the baby.”

The law firm told the EEOC that they fired her because she “failed to disclose her pregnancy in the interview.”

In addition to paying the woman $30,000, the settlement requires the law firm to adopt policies to ensure this doesn’t happen again.

“We want job applicants to know that they do not have to tell prospective employers that they are pregnant or answer any questions about it,” said Elizabeth Cadle, District Director for the EEOC’s Phoenix District, which includes Denver in its jurisdiction.