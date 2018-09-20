Fire inside Superior home was arson, investigators say

SUPERIOR, Colo. — The Boulder County Sheriff’s Department said a fire inside a Superior home early Thursday was the result of an arson.

Shortly after 1 a.m., the Sheriff’s Communication Center received a 911 call from a homeowner on the 3100 block of Castle Peak Avenue who said there was a fire on the main level of the home.

“One of the occupants of the home was able to remove an object that had been set on fire before the arrival of the fire department and law enforcement personnel,” the sheriff’s office said through a statement Thursday afternoon.

Smoke detectors alerted the home’s occupants of the fire. The majority of the damage was contained to the carpet the burning object was placed upon, authorities said. No people or pets were injured in the fire.

Multiple agencies are investigating the fire, which was determined to be a case of first-degree arson.

“The initial investigation suggests that someone entered the home through an unsecured door to start the fire. The motivation behind the fire has not been determined,” the sheriff’s office said.

The home is located in the Rock Creek subdivision, where authorities say there have been several suspicious fires recently.

“At least one other fire on the same street occurred within recent months, although that fire was started outside the home. Investigators are working to determine if the prior suspicious fires are related or not,” the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone who has information about the incident — or anyone who knows of a fire in the area that has not yet been reported — is asked to call Detective Connor Pontiakos at 303-441-3379.

Anonymous tips can be made to Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.