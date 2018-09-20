× Sheriff’s office warns of hikers’ car break-ins at trail heads in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office wants you to think twice before you leave your car to enjoy the trails in the county.

There have been several break-ins at trail heads in the county over the past couple of weeks, where thieves are taking valuables and credit cards that are sitting in plain sight.

The sheriff’s office released video of two suspects using a stolen credit card to buy more than $5,000 worth of goods at a King Soopers, after stealing it from a car parked near the Red Rocks Trail.

The sheriff’s office says in some cases, the thieves are prying open windows to unlock the car, take a credit card out of a purse or wallet, then putting the purse back to trick victims of these crimes.

If you recognize either of these individuals or have any information about these crimes, please call the sheriff’s office tip line at (303) 271-5612 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP (7867); reference case number 18-22752.

The sheriff’s office recommends keeping valuables locked in trunks, glove compartments, or anywhere that is not in plain sight if you go for a long hike.