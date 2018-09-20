× Second suspect arrested in LoDo triple shooting

DENVER — Police have arrested a second suspect in a shooting that left three people seriously injured in Lower Downtown last weekend, the Denver Police Department said.

Nickie Rico, 36, is being held for investigation of attempted first-degree murder with extreme indifference and first-degree assault.

On Sunday, Rico’s 35-year-old brother, Armando Durete, was arrested. He faces identical charges.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday near 15th Street and Market Street. Two men and one woman were taken to the hospital.

Witnesses said they heard dozens of shots.

“All of a sudden, we heard probably 30 shots or so break out,” said Pierce McKenna, the bar manager at Oskar Blues, which is less than a block from where the shooting happened.

“We walked toward 16th just to see if we could help somebody, and as soon as we got here we saw a woman who was shot through her stomach, and she was just kind of walking toward this parking lot with her boyfriend holding her.”

Pictures of the two suspects have not been released, as investigators say there are more witness interviews to conduct.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.