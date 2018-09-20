Rockies odds of making the postseason looking slim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- After getting swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers this week, the Rockies' odds for a Rocktober are looking slim with 10 games left this season.

Right now, the Rockies are 2.5 games back of the Dodgers in the National League West. With no more head to head match-ups against the division leader, gaining ground will be extremely difficult.

According to Fangraphs, the Rockies have a 3.8 percent chance to win the division.

The Wildcard odds are looking a little better, but it's still a tough race.

The Rockies are a 1.5 games back of the St. Louis Cardinals for the second spot. The Milwaukee Brewers have a 3 game lead for the first spot.

Fangraphs giving the Rockies a 21.5 percent chance of getting a Wild Card spot.

The Rockies are on the road for a three game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks this weekend before returning to Coors Field to play the Phillies and Nationals.

All eyes are now on the Dodgers, Brewers, and Cardinals.