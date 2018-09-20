× Pueblo homeowner holds burglar at gunpoint after suspect wakes up residents up to get correct car keys

PUEBLO, Colo. — A Pueblo man was arrested early Thursday morning after he police say he broke into a home and woke the homeowners up to get the correct set of car keys for their vehicle he was trying to steal.

Randy Mata, 34, broke into a home in the 800 block of West 14th Street in Pueblo just before 4 a.m. Thursday, Pueblo police said.

According to police, Mata entered the home while the owners were sleeping, took a set of keys and went to their detached garage where he started loading items into a vehicle.

When Mata realized that he didn’t have the correct keys for the vehicle, he returned to the home where he woke up the homeowners and demanded the correct keys, police said.

Instead of giving the burglar the keys, the homeowner grabbed a gun and held Mata at gunpoint in the backyard until officers arrived, according to police.

Mata was booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center on several charges, including first-degree burglary.