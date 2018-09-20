Police: Woman fatally stabbed while running was likely random target

WASHINGTON — Police say an avid runner who was killed in a residential neighborhood in the nation’s capital after recently getting engaged was likely a random target.

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said the stabbing of 35-year-old Wendy Karina Martinez was likely random, but an investigation is ongoing.

Police say the Georgetown alumnae was stabbed multiple times Tuesday night and managed to stumble into a nearby restaurant for help.

Newsham says bystanders called 911 and Martinez was taken to a hospital where she died of her injuries.

FiscalNote, Inc. tweeted Wednesday that Martinez was the technology company’s chief of staff.

The entire FiscalNote family is shocked and deeply saddened to learn that Wendy Martinez, our Chief of Staff, was killed last night. Wendy was an invaluable member of our team and a vibrant member of the community. Our thoughts and prayers are with Wendy’s family and friends. — FiscalNote (@FiscalNote) September 19, 2018

Martinez’s family released a statement Wednesday asking for privacy to mourn Martinez, who had gotten engaged last week.

Police are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of a suspect.