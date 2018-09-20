The hit show American Ninja Warrior has inspired ninja's across the country to swing, bounce and dive, but how do you train to get onto the big stage? Well Ninja Nation just opened in Centennial complete with all the equipment you see on the show and the best part... you train with real ninja's who have competed on the show. Ninja Nation also has a location in Lafayette. Right now they are offering a free Intro to Ninja class for people who want to see what it is all about. Sign up here.AlertMe
