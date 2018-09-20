Mayors rally in Weld County against oil and gas Proposition 112

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It is not every day hundreds of people gather on the steps of the Greeley Courthouse for a rally, but on Thursday that is exactly what happened.

"112 is probably one of the most reckless pieces of law that I have seen," John Gates, Mayor of Greeley, told the crowd of mostly energy employees.

Stephanie Dionne came because she believes her job may be at risk. Dionne works as an engineering tech with Noble Energy.

"It's scary," Dionne said. "They want to protect their families, I want to protect my family I have two small kids," Dionne said.

The news comes as the Colorado Legislative Council published its nonpartisan report, known as "The Blue Check" - outlining potential impacts of Proposition 112.

The report says, "Limitations on new drilling will reduce local property tax collections," something that bothers Greeley Mayor John Gates. "When numbers of people move out it impacts your economy, your housing, your schools," he said.

Watching the rally from afar was a supporter of Propisition 112 Patricia Nelson.

“All they care about is the money,” Nelson said.

Nelson is supportive of the measure because she fears for her children’s safety at Bella Romero Academy in Greeley, which is set to have multiple oil and gas sites nearby.

“They don’t care about my safety or my children’s safety,” Nelson added.