× Lyft offering free rides to 10k customers during Denver Beer Fest

DENVER — Ride-sharing company Lyft is offering up to 10,000 customers free rides during Denver Beer Fest.

According to Denver’s tourism office, there are more than 160 beer-related events citywide during the beer fest, which runs from Sept. 14 to Sept. 22. Perhaps the most notable event is the Great American Beer Festival, which brings 800 breweries promoting 4,000 beers to the Colorado Convention Center.

Lyft said it is offering the free rides to help reduce drunk driving in the community.

The promotion is limited to one free ride per user, but up to 10,000 people can take advantage of it before it expires on Monday, Sept. 24.

Each free ride is capped at $10. While the free rides are being offered to “keep beer lovers safe during Denver Beer Fest,” people can use the promotion anywhere in the state of Colorado.

Riders can access the free ride through this link.