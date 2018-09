× Jeopardy! winning streak for Kyle Jones of Aurora continues

DENVER — Instrumental music teacher Kyle Jones from Aurora is on quite a winning streak on the show Jeopardy!

The Aurora Central High School teacher has won seven days in a row. His winnings total $145,503 so far.

You can watch Kyle on Jeopardy! at 5:58 p.m. Friday on FOX31 to see how he does.