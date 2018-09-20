Ground beef products from Fort Morgan processor recalled for E. coli

FORT MORGAN, Colo. — Cargill Meat Solutions is recalling more than 132,000 pounds of ground beef products that might have been contaminated with E. coli, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Wednesday.

It’s the second time in a month the Fort Morgan-based company has recalled its ground beef products over E. coli concerns.

The ground beef was identified in an August investigation into an E. coli outbreak that left one person dead and 17 others injured, the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said in a statement.

RELATED: Listed products of recalled Cargill ground beef

RELATED: Labels of recalled Cargill ground beef

The investigation found the case patients consumed ground beef products purchased at various stores nationwide that were supplied by Cargill, the FSIS said.

The recalled products carry an “EST. 86R” label inside the USDA mark of inspection, and were produced and packaged on June 21.

FSIS has concerns that some products were frozen and are in freezers. It urged customers to throw away the meat or return it to its place of purchase.

Cargill Meat Solutions in August recalled more than 25,000 pounds of ground beef for E. coli contamination.