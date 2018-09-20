Glenwood Springs college to fund tuition up front for ‘Dreamers’

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — Students at Colorado Mountain College in Glenwood Springs who are in the country without authorization, now have the opportunity to earn their degrees without paying upfront through a first-of-its-kind funding model.

The program — called Fund Suenos, which translates to “the Dream Fund” — lets so-called “Dreamers” wait until they graduate to repay their education through a fixed percentage of their income.

The program is designed to assist the students, including those eligible for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, who can’t obtain federal financial aid to help pay for a college education.