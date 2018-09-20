Fort Collins police officer resigns over excessive force incident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT COLLINS, Colo. -- Intense body cam video shows a police officer take down a shoplifting suspect in Fort Collins.

That officer is now out of a job.

The video shows the Fort Collins police officer striking the shoplifting suspect more than 60 times.

He says she was resisting arrest, but his own department says he should've been fired.

The officer involved in the incident at a Target store on March 29 was going to be fired from the police force Tuesday.

But right before that, he resigned.

The officer was not charged with any crime.

The suspect pleaded guilty to assault and resisting arrest.

This story is developing, it will be updated with the body cam video and more details about what happened during that arrest.